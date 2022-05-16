Gyanvapi Mosque case: Officials ordered to seal spot where ‘shivling’ was found, entry barred

Hours after the court-mandated videographer survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex concluded on Monday, a Varanasi court asked the Uttar Pradesh government to immediately seal the place where a ‘shivling’ has been found, reported Live Law. The court has also prohibited the entry of any person in the sealed place.

The court also directed District Magistrate, Police Commissioner and CRPF Commandment, Varanasi, to ensure the protection of the sealed place where ‘shivling’ has been in the survey.

The survey of the mosque complex, located close to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple, concluded on Monday morning after being conducted for three consecutive days. The local court is hearing a plea by a group of women seeking permission for daily prayers before the idols on its outer walls.

In his order on Thursday last, District Civil Judge (Senior Division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar had turned down a plea by the mosque committee to replace Ajay Kumar Mishra, who was appointed advocate commissioner by the court to survey the Gyanvapi-Gauri Shringar complex.

The judge also appointed two more advocates to help the court commissioner with the survey and said it should be completed by Tuesday.

The district court had said that locks should be broken if the keys are not available to access certain areas of the complex for the survey. It also asked district authorities to register FIRs if the survey was not allowed.

The Supreme Court had on Friday last refused to grant an interim order of status quo on the survey. The top court, however, agreed to consider listing the plea of a Muslim party against the survey. Three court-appointed advocate commissioners, five lawyers each from the two sides and an assistant besides a videography team carried out the survey.