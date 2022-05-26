Gyanvapi Mosque Case Live Updates: Varanasi court to hear Muslim side seeking rejection of suit today

Gyanvapi Masjid Case Hearing Live Updates, Gyanvapi Mosque Case News Live: The Varanasi district court will hear today the Muslim side seeking rejection of the suit in the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex case. The court of District Judge A K Vishevesh gave a week’s time to both Hindu and Muslim sides to file objections to the report of a court-mandated videography survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises.
Vishnu Shankar Jain, a lawyer for the Hindu side, said the civil judge listed for May 26 the hearing on a plea of the Muslim side, which said the suit doesn’t have merit as it violates the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991. Section 4 of the Act bars filing of any suit or initiating any other legal proceeding for a conversion of the religious character of any place of worship, as existing on August 15, 1947. Jain said the court ordered to make available the commission report to both sides for filing objections.
A Varanasi court on Wednesday transferred to the fast-track court two fresh petitions filed in the Gyanvapi Mosque case. While one has sought permission for Hindus to worship the “Shivling” purportedly found in the mosque complex, the second demanded that Adi Vishveshwara be declared owner of Gyanvapi and that Hindus get right to pray. Hearing on both the petitions will be held on May 30.
The first petition, filed by the Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh in the court of civil judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar on Tuesday, has also sought ban on entry of Muslims to the mosque complex.