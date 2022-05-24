Gyanvapi Mosque Case Live Updates: Varanasi court to decide course of action, next date of hearing today

Varanasi’s Gyanvapi Mosque Case Hearing Live Updates: The Varanasi district court will decide today whether to hear first the Hindu petitioners’ plea to invite objections to the Gyanvapi mosque survey report or the Muslim side’s case that the writ is not maintainable. The court of District Judge A K Vishevesh on Monday heard pleas of both sides after the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex case was transferred to it by the Supreme Court.
A fresh plea seeking permission to worship the “Shivling” claimed to have been found on the Gyanvapi mosque premises during a videography survey ordered by a lower court was also filed. The apex court had on Friday transferred the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex case from a civil judge (senior division) to a district judge, saying looking at the “complexities” and “sensitivity” of the issue, it is better if a senior judicial officer having an experience of over 25-30 years handles this case.
Gyanvapi Masjid Case Hearing Live News, Gyanvapi Mosque-Kashi Vishwanath Temple Dispute Case Live
Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee's lawyer Mohammad Tauhid Khan argued that the writ is not maintainable under order 7 and Rule 11 of the CPC (Civil Procedure Code), hence, it should be dismissed.
Last Friday, the Supreme Court said the application filed by the Committee of Management of Anjuman Intezamia Masajid, Varanasi, challenging the maintainability of the suit by five Hindu women, seeking the right to worship at Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal on the outer wall of the mosque complex, “shall be decided on priority by the District Judge upon the transfer of the suit”. It also said that “ascertainment of the religious character of a place is not barred” by the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991.