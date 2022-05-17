Gyanvapi Mosque Case Live Updates: Supreme Court to hear plea against survey today

The Supreme Court is likely to hear today a plea by the Committee of Management of Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, Varanasi, challenging the videography survey ordered by a local court of the Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal in the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque complex. A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and P S Narasimha would be hearing the matter.

A local court on Monday ordered the sealing of a pond in the Gyanvapi Masjid complex after lawyers representing the Hindu petitioners said a Shivling was found there during the court-mandated videography survey. A mosque management committee member disputed the claim, saying the object was part of the water fountain mechanism at the “wazookhana” reservoir -– where devotees carry out ablutions before offering namaz.