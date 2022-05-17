Gyanvapi Mosque Case Live Updates: Supreme Court to hear plea against survey today

The Supreme Court is likely to hear today a plea by the Committee of Management of Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, Varanasi, challenging the videography survey ordered by a local court of the Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal in the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque complex. A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and P S Narasimha would be hearing the matter.
A local court on Monday ordered the sealing of a pond in the Gyanvapi Masjid complex after lawyers representing the Hindu petitioners said a Shivling was found there during the court-mandated videography survey. A mosque management committee member disputed the claim, saying the object was part of the water fountain mechanism at the “wazookhana” reservoir -– where devotees carry out ablutions before offering namaz.
Gyanvapi Mosque Case Hearing Live Updates, Gyanvapi Mosque Varanasi Latest News
The video graphics survey of the mosque was ordered on April 18, 2021, by Judge Diwakar following the plea by Delhi residents Rakhi Singh, Laxmi Devi, Sita Sahu, and others.
The original suit was filed in 1991 in the Varanasi district court for the restoration of the ancient temple at the site where the Gyanvapi mosque currently stands. The plea has been taken in the suit that said the mosque is a part of the temple.
The written order, passed on Friday by a bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana, had ordered the listing of the plea before a bench headed by Justice Chandrachud.
On Friday last, the bench, however, had refused to pass any interim order of status quo against the ongoing survey of the religious complex on the plea of the Muslim side. But, the CJI-led bench had agreed to consider listing the plea for hearing.
The Muslim side has been referring to the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991 and its Section 4 which bars filing of any suit or initiating any other legal proceeding for a conversion of the religious character of any place of worship, as existing on August 15, 1947.