Gyanvapi Mosque-Kashi Vishwanath Temple Dispute Case Live Updates: The Supreme Court will resume hearing on the Gyanvapi mosque issue at 3 pm today. A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant and PS Narsimha had yesterday deferred the hearing by a day and had asked the trial court to put on hold its proceedings till it takes up the matter (on Friday). On May 17, the top court had directed the district magistrate of Varanasi to ensure the protection of an area inside the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex where a ‘Shivling’ is said to have been found during a survey and allowed Muslims to offer ‘namaz’ and perform “religious observances”.

The Varanasi court will now continue with its hearing on May 23, a counsel representing the Hindu petitioners said. The counsel for the mosque management committee said both sides filed their “objections and counter-objections” before the trial court on Thursday. The survey report , which was submitted before the Varanasi court on Thursday, has claimed the presence of debris of old temples at the corner of the northern and western walls outside the barricading, and Hindu motifs such as bells, Kalash, flowers and trishul were visible on pillars in the tehkhana (basement).