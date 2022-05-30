Gyanvapi Case Hearing Live Updates, Gyanvapi Masjid Case Latest News: The Varanasi district court will hear today arguments on maintainability of a plea by five Hindu women seeking permission seeking permission for daily worship of the Shringar Gauri Sthal in the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex. On May 26, District Government Counsel Rana Sanjeev Singh had said that the Muslim side’s arguments on the maintainability of the case had remained incomplete.

The court had on Tuesday fixed May 26 for the hearing of arguments on the maintainability of the plea filed by the five Hindu women who have sought round-the-year access to pray at the Shringar Gauri Sthal in the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex. The Muslim side has argued that the plea is not maintainable as the Places of Worship Act 1991 prohibits conversion of any place of worship and mandates the maintenance of the religious character of any place of worship as it existed on August 15, 1947.