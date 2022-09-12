Gyanvapi mosque case: Hindu women’s petition for worship maintainable, rules Varanasi court

Stating that the plea by the five Hindu women petitioners for worshipping Hindu gods and goddesses inside the Gyanvapi mosque premises as ‘maintainable,’ a Varanasi court on Monday rejected the Anjuman Islamia Masjid Committee’s plea challenging the maintainability suit filed under Order 7 Rule 11 of the Civil Procedure Code (CPC). The court is set to hear the matter next on September 22.

During the hearing, the court further ruled that the Places of Worship Act 1991 was not applicable as the court pointed out, citing the plaintiff, the puja of Maa Shringar Gauri on the outer wall of the mosque compound was going on till 1993. The court, rejecting the Masjid Committee’s plea, that the petitions were not about determining the religious character of the place, but the right to worship Hindu deities inside the masjid complex.

The Masjid Committee is likely to challenge the lower court’s order and move the Allahabad High Court, according to reports.

(This is a developing story)