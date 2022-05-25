Gyanvapi Mosque case: Civil judge transfers plea seeking ban on entry of Muslims to fast-track court, hearing on May 30

A Varanasi court on Wednesday transferred to the fast-track court two fresh petitions filed in the Gyanvapi Mosque case. While one has sought permission for Hindus to worship the “Shivling” purportedly found in the mosque complex, the second demanded that Adi Vishveshwara be declared owner of Gyanvapi and that Hindus get right to pray. Hearing on both the petitions will be held on May 30.

The first petition, filed by the Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh in the court of civil judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar on Tuesday, has also sought ban on entry of Muslims to the mosque complex.

Meanwhile, a fresh petition was filed in the Supreme Court today which sought intervention in the Gyanvapi mosque dispute. It contended that Muslims cannot assert any right in respect of any piece of land claiming to be mosque unless it has been constructed on legally owned and occupied virgin land.

The petition — filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay through advocate Ashwani Kumar Dubey — stated that property vested in deity continues to be the deity’s property irrespective of the fact that any person has taken illegal possession and offering namaz.

The top court on May 20 had transferred the civil suit filed by Hindu devotees on Gyanvapi mosque from civil judge (senior division) to district judge, Varanasi saying looking at the complexities and sensitivity of the issue, it is better if a senior judicial officer having an experience of over 25-30 years handles this case.

The apex court directed the district judge to decide on the priority of the application under Order 7 Rule 11 of CPC (on maintainability) filed by the mosque committee, which said that the civil suit is barred by a 1991 law of Parliament, be decided upon the transfer of papers of suit from the civil judge (senior division).