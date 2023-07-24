Gyanvapi Mosque ASI survey EXPLAINED: What’s the scientific probe underway in Varanasi?

Amid heightened security arrangements, a team of Archeological Survey of India is conducting a detailed probe inside the Gyanvapi Mosque complex in Varanasi today. The survey was ordered by the Varanasi Court on Friday. The ASI has been told to submit the findings by August 4. So, what’s the survey all about and what would the ASI investigators look into?

Here is all you need to know:

1: There are 30 members in the ASI team. The team entered the Gyanvapi Mosque complex on Monday morning at around7 am.

2: Due to the sensitive nature of the survey, the entire investigation by the ASI team will be videographed. The recordings as well as the photographs will be submitted in the court.

3: The ASI team will survey the ‘Western Wall’, the mosque platform as well as three mosque domes.

4: The ASI team will use the GPR method to conduct the probe. GPR stands for ‘Ground Penetrating Radar.’ The team may also go for ‘excavation’ if needed.

5: The team will see the nature and age of the construction. Survey would also focus beneath the ground of all cellars inside the mosque complex. The ASI team will also make the list of all artefacts and ascertain the ‘dating exercise’ of all these artefacts. Dating of plinths and pillars would also be conducted. The team has also been asked to keep the structure ‘unharmed’ while conducting the archeological probe.