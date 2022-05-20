Gyanvapi Masjid Case: Survey reports claim presence of debris of old temples, Hindu motifs in basement

The reports of two videography surveys of the Gyanvapi mosque complex have claimed the presence of debris of old temples at the corner of the northern and western walls outside the barricading, and Hindu motifs such as bells, Kalash, flowers and trishul were visible on pillars in the tehkhana (basement), reported The Indian Express.

Both survey reports — one conducted by sacked Advocate-Commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra and the second by Special Advocate Commissioner Vishal Singh — have been submitted to the Varanasi court which ordered the survey.

Advocate Vishna Shankar Jain, who filed an application in the Supreme Court “for bringing on record additional facts and documents”, said that “after the reports filed by the Advocate Commission, it is evident that the disputed structure is having the religious character of a Hindu temple”.

In his report conducted on May 6-7, Ajay Kumar Mishra, who was removed as the Advocate Commissioner on May 17, stated that debris of old temples were found at the corner of the northern and western walls outside the barricading, and structures of gods and goddesses and lotus were spotted. One shilapatt (plaque) had the Sheshnag design and was videographed, the report stated.

Mishra, who filed a two-page report in the Varanasi court, said, “The survey on May 6 and 7 was done by me and it was in the outer area of the mosque complex. I have since been removed from the position of Advocate Commissioner. I found it necessary to submit the report of my work to the court. Now it is up to the court to consider it as part of the survey report or not.”

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Supreme Court asked the trial court to put on hold its own proceedings till it takes up the matter again on Friday. The top court had deferred its hearing as a counsel is ill.

The Varanasi court will now continue with its hearing on May 23, a counsel representing the Hindu petitioners said.The counsel for the mosque management committee said both sides filed their “objections and counter-objections” before the trial court on Thursday.

Among the petitions now expected to be in heard in the civil court on May 23 is a petition, challenged by the mosque committee, seeking the removal of a wall between the Kashi Vishwanath temple and the adjacent Gyanvapi mosque.