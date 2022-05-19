Gyanvapi Masjid case: Survey report with video chip submitted before Varanasi court

The much-awaited report of the videography survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex was submitted before a Varanasi court on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the local court was asked by the Supreme Court to not proceed with the matter will Friday (May 20) after Vishnu Shankar Jain, advocate of the Hindu side, informed the former that senior advocate Hari Shankar Jain was not well resume. The Varanasi court is hearing a plea by a group of women seeking permission for daily prayers before the idols on its outer walls.

“The report has been submitted before the court. People from both sides will be present before the court. It is a 10-15 page long report,” Assistant Commissioner Ajay Pratap Singh said.

Advocate Vishal Singh, the court-appointed special commissioner, said that a video chip has also been submitted along with the survey report.

Ajay Mishra, the advocate commissioner removed by the Varanasi court on Tuesday, has also submitted a report of the survey of the mosque complex he conducted on May 6-7. Mishra was removed for displaying “irresponsible behaviour towards the discharge of his duties”, while it also granted two more days to the commission to file the survey report.

The court-ordered videographic survey of the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi was completed on Monday. Just hours later, the court ordered the sealing of a pond in the complex after lawyers representing the Hindu petitioners claimed a Shivling was found there during the court-mandated videography survey.

However, a mosque management committee member disputed the claim, saying the object was part of the water fountain mechanism at the wazoo khana reservoir where devotees carry out ablutions before offering the namaz. Anjuman Intezamiya Masjid Committee joint secretary Syed Mohammad Yasin had claimed the mosque management was not heard before Civil Judge (Senior Division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar issued the order.

On may 12, the local court had ordered resumption of the video survey of the complex, which was halted last week following allegations of bias against the official in charge, even if it meant getting “locks opened/ broken”.