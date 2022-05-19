Gyanvapi Case News Live Updates, Gyanvapi Masjid Case Hearing Live News: The Supreme Court will resume its key hearing on the plea challenging the videography survey of the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi. In the last hearing on Tuesday, the top court directed the District Magistrate of Varanasi to ensure protection of area inside the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex where ‘Shivling’ is said to be found in the survey and allowed Muslims to offer ‘Namaz’ even as a civil court removed advocate commissioner for displaying “irresponsible behaviour towards the discharge of his duties”.

The bench had issued notices to the Uttar Pradesh government and petitioner Hindu devotees and posted the plea of the mosque committee for hearing on May 19. The Muslim side has been referring to the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991 and its Section 4 which bars filing of any suit or initiating any other legal proceeding for a conversion of the religious character of any place of worship, as existing on August 15, 1947.