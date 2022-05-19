Gyanvapi Case News Live Updates, Gyanvapi Masjid Case Hearing Live News: The Supreme Court will resume its key hearing on the plea challenging the videography survey of the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi. In the last hearing on Tuesday, the top court directed the District Magistrate of Varanasi to ensure protection of area inside the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex where ‘Shivling’ is said to be found in the survey and allowed Muslims to offer ‘Namaz’ even as a civil court removed advocate commissioner for displaying “irresponsible behaviour towards the discharge of his duties”.
The bench had issued notices to the Uttar Pradesh government and petitioner Hindu devotees and posted the plea of the mosque committee for hearing on May 19. The Muslim side has been referring to the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991 and its Section 4 which bars filing of any suit or initiating any other legal proceeding for a conversion of the religious character of any place of worship, as existing on August 15, 1947.
Supreme Court Hearing on Gyanvapi Masjid Case Today Live
The Supreme Court will also look into the application filed by the DGC which seeks to ensure wazu facilities and proper arrangements for the Muslims coming for namaz at Gyanvapi. The application asks the court to relook into its order ceiling the wazu pond area where the Hindu side claims that a shivling has been found.
Sacked Advocate Commissioner Ajay Mishra submitted a 2-page report in the Varanasi court on Wednesday, reported News18. The report claims it found a fragmented deity, debris of the temple, shape of lotus in the mosque.
The much-awaited advocate commissioner’s survey report is all set to be submitted today in the court of civil judge senior division Varanasi. The survey of the Gyanyapi mosque was carried from May 14 to 16 amid tight security.
After the completion of the survey on Monday, the Varanasi court had ordered sealing of the area where one of the petitioners claimed that a 'shivling' was found.
“Right now the issue of Gyanvapi is going on. There are some facts which are coming out in the open. I believe we should let facts come out in the open. In any case, truth always finds a way to come out. How long can you hide it? I believe the time has come to put historical facts in the right perspective before society,” RSS Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh (all-India publicity in-charge) Sunil Ambekar said at the Devrishi Narad Patrakar Samman Samaroh, an RSS event to felicitate journalists.
In an unusual coincidence, the two judges of a Supreme Court bench hearing a plea against the survey of the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex in Varanasi have had an association with a similar kind of dispute relating to the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri masjid issue as well.
Justice Chandrachud is hearing a case involving a temple-mosque dispute for the second time. He was part of a five-judge constitution bench headed by the then CJI Ranjan Gogoi which on November 9 had cleared the way for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and had directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.
Justice Narasimha, before becoming a judge of the top court, was associated with the case as a senior lawyer, who appeared for the Hindu side in the Ayodhya case.