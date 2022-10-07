Gyanvapi case: Varanasi court defers hearing on plea seeking carbon dating of ‘Shivling’ in Mosque premises

The Varanasi court on Thursday deferred hearing on the plea by Hindu worshippers seeking carbon dating of the ‘Shivling’ reportedly found inside the Gyanvapi mosque to October 11. According to reports, the bench stated that the verdict would be pronounced on Tuesday at 2 pm.

Based on a petition that sought permission to worship the idols of the Hindu deities located at the outer wall of the mosque, a court in Varanasi had ordered the filming of the mosque earlier this year. After the videography, the petitioners claimed there was a ‘Shivling’ inside the ‘wazookhana’, a small reservoir used by Muslims to perform ritual ablutions before offering namaz.

However, the mosque management declined any such presence and had said that it was instead a part of the fountain system.

“The court asked us to clarify on two points whether the structure found inside Gyanvapi Masjid is part of this suit property or not? Second, can the court issue a commission for scientific inquiry? We have submitted our reply,” ANI quoted Advocate Vishnu Jain, representing the Hindu side, as saying.

“We said that it (the structure claimed to be a Shivling) is part of our suit property and by virtue of Order 26 Rule 10A of CPC, the Court has power to direct scientific investigation. Muslim side has sought some time to reply,” Jain added.

According to a report, heavy police force was deployed around the premises of the court ahead of the hearing.