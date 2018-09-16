Gyan daan best gift to humankind: Justice U U Lalit

“In our Indian ethos it is considered that gyan daan is the best possible sort of, you know, gift that a man can give to anybody,” Justice Lalit said.

A Supreme Court judge today termed ‘gyan daan’ (gift of knowledge) as the best gift one can give to humankind and hailed the philanthropic efforts of a trust run by a couple — a sitting judge and her top law officer husband. Speaking at an event where scholarships were presented to two women for their LLM at the Cambridge University in the UK, Justice U U Lalit praised Delhi High Court judge Justice Pratibha M Singh and her husband Maninder Singh, additional solicitor general of India, for their efforts to sponsor meritorious law students.

“I must confess, first I have known Maninder and Pratibha for many years but I was never aware of their this part of persona that they have instituted this scholarship till very recently. “What a wonderful gesture this couple has actually a sort of you know bestowed upon the entire legal fraternity and community,” Justice Lalit said here. The couple has instituted the “Pratibha M Singh Cambridge LL.M Scholarship” in the memory of Maninder Singh’s father Manmohan Singh.

The scholarship this year was given to Aadya Chawla and Nupur Raut under the banner of the Manmohan Singh Charitable Trust

Speaking on the occasion of the fifth year of the scholarship, Lalit recited a Sanskrit shloka and explained it, saying out of every 100 people, there will be a one brave man.

“Out of every one thousand people,you will have one intellectual and out of ten thousand, you will have one orator and the man who gives, you won’t find him so easily,” he said. “In our Indian ethos it is considered that gyan daan is the best possible sort of, you know, gift that a man can give to anybody,” Justice Lalit said.

Senior advocate Harish Salve, who also praised the couple, recalled the teaching of his guru and noted jurist late Nani Palkhivala that a person should always be the worst critic of oneself. He said he had the opportunity of working abroad and the lesson he has learnt is that “learn how to learn” and “learn to relish diversity.” “I have tried to live to Mr Palkhivala’s dream. It has been a big help to being somewhat a successful,” Salve said.