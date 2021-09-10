Gwalior: Case filed after woman vandalises Army vehicle on camera, pushes officer

The woman was said to be in an inebriated state and was seen holding her phone as she was trying to call someone.

Video footage of a woman in which she is seen creating chaos in the middle of the road in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior has sparked major outrage after it went viral on social media platforms. The woman in the video is seen blocking an Army vehicle and later kicking the vehicle from the front. People can be seen standing and watching the whole incident while some recorded the incident on their phones. The incident took place near Padao Chowk at 8 pm.

After she started kicking the vehicle, the army office stepped out of the vehicle to control the situation but the woman, reportedly a model, started arguing with the officer and was seen later pushing the officer. The woman was said to be in an inebriated state and was seen holding her phone as she was trying to call someone.

As she repeatedly kept kicking the jeep, a glass bottle fell out of her bag and shattered on the ground. According to media reports, a police team arrived at the spot after the army vehicle left. The police found two other women escorting the woman away. The Gwalior police has taken a strong note of the incident and said that suitable action has been taken in this regard. While no official complaint has been lodged by the army, a case was registered at the Padav Police Station.

Another video of a Girl (who was reportedly drunk) going berserk in Gwalior. Shes actually kicking Army vehicle & misbehaving with Army Officer ????‍♀️????‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/oiwmgQutWr — Rosy (@rose_k01) September 9, 2021

The video drew widespread criticism on social media and people even compared the incident to the Lucknow girl case where a woman had repeatedly slapped a cab driver without any reason. Netizens have demanded strong action against the girl involved in the Gwalior incident as well.