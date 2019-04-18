Shoe hurled at BJP spokesperson during press conference | WATCH VIDEO

Shoe hurled at BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao. (Photo/ANI)

Shoe attack on GVL Narasimha Rao: A man seated in the front row hurled a shoe at Bharatiya Janata Party leader GVL Narasimha Rao on Thursday. The incident took place during a press conference inside BJP headquarters in New Delhi.

As soon as GVL Narasimha Rao started speaking to journalists, a man suddenly stood up and hurled a shoe at him. He was whisked away from the conference hall immediately by BJP workers and security guards. TV reports say that the man has been identified as Kanpur resident Dr. Shakti Bhargava. He has been taken to IP State Police Station where cops are interrogating him.

#WATCH Delhi: Shoe hurled at BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao during a press conference at BJP HQs .More details awaited pic.twitter.com/7WKBWbGL3r — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019

GVL Narsimha Rao and Bhupendra Yadav were addressing the press criticising the Congress for defaming Hindus by levelling false cases on right-wing activists, including Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur. The BJP had on Wednesday named Sadhvi Pragya as party’s candidate from Bhopal against veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.

Leaders like former Finance Minister P Chidambaram and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal have come under similar shoe attacks in the past.

This story is being updated. More details are awaited.