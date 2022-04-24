GMC Election Results 2022 LIVE, Guwahati Civic Poll Results 2022 Live News: The counting of votes for elections to Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), being held after a gap of nine years, is being taken up today. EVMs are being used for the first time for all 60 wards under GMC. Altogether 197 candidates are in fray in 57 wards, while BJP candidates in three wards have already been elected uncontested. A total electorate of 7,96,829, comprising 3,96,891 males, 3,99,911 females and 27 of the third gender, exercised their franchise in 789 polling stations spread across the 60 wards on April 22.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma led the BJP’s election campaign, addressing multiple rallies across the city, while the saffron party’s coalition partner at Dispur, Asom Gana Parishad’s (AGP), campaign was helmed by Agriculture Minister and party president Atul Bora. Meanwhile, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee chief Bhupen Borah led the state’s main Opposition party on its campaign trail. The other parties were also not to be left behind with Aam Aadmi Party bringing in its Delhi MLA Atishi Marlena to woo voters, while Assam Jatiya Parishad had its chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi leading the campaign.