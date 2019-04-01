Guwahati cop braves thunderstorm to direct traffic, says ‘duty comes first’

The video went viral on Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media platforms in no time, turning the on-duty cop a social media star.

A traffic police constable in Assam is winning tremendous applause on social media for the commendable dedication to his duty in the face of a thunderstorm that lashed Guwahati around noon on Sunday.

Twenty-six-year-old Mithun Das was stationed at the busy Basistha traffic intersection, stood directing traffic in the midst of heavy rain sans a raincoat in an uncovered podium.

The footage of the dedicated cop standing tall in the storm was captured and shared online by a user named Banajeet Deka. The video went viral on Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media platforms in no time, turning the on-duty cop a social media star.

Assam Police posted the video on its official Twitter handle and applauded the constable. The video’s caption read: “Dedication is thy name. We salute Constable Mithun Das (Basistha PS) for his exceptional devotion towards duty and showing us how dedication can turn a storm into a sprinkle.”

Watch the Assam cop brave a thunderstorm to perform his duty

“My duty hours were from 7 am to 12 pm. The storm began around 5 minutes prior to noon, however since my replacement hadn’t come, I continued my job in the rain for about 20 minutes,” Constable Mithun Das was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times

Adding that it could be scary with the heavy rain, lightning and wind lashing you while standing on an uncovered podium, Das, said that “for us duty comes first”.

Das is being lauded for his exemplary dedication to duty.

Guwahati police commissioner Deepak Kumar also praised the young man saying that traffic gets congested during rains and Mithun Das who was managing the busy Basistha intersection displayed that ‘no matter what the circumstances are, duty comes first.’

“We are very pleased with Das’s exemplary act and will soon award him,” he was quoted as saying.

The thundershowers on Sunday came along with lightning leading to three deaths in different locations in Assam, reports have said.

