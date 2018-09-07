Guwahati boat tragedy: 11-year-old braveheart saves 3 including mother, aunt by jumping thrice into Brahmaputra

A total of three persons were drowned and 11 others are still missing. (Image: ANI)

In one of the bravest attempts you would have come across in the recent times, an 11-year old boy jumped thrice in Assam’s Brahmaputra river and save three people – his mother, aunt and a stranger. The incident took place on Wednesday when the boy identified as Kamal Kishore Das was on his way to home from North Guwahati. He was returning back after dropping off his grandmother.

As soon as the motorised country boat overturned, Kamal’s mother asked him to swim to safety. However, after reaching the bank Kamal realised that his mother and aunt failed to swim. Without a second thought, Kamal jumped into the river to save the duo. Speaking to Times of India, he said, “When the boat hit the pillar, my mother asked me to take off my shoes and swim to the bank. I managed to swim ashore. When I got to the bank, I realised my mother and aunt had not been able to follow. My mother can’t swim.”

The little boy further said that there was chaos all around the accident site. “I swam towards the accident site and glimpsed my mother. The currents were so strong, I could only grab her by the hair, then I reached for her hand and pulled her to the pillar,” he was quoted as saying in the report. However, after rescuing them, Kamal dived again into the river to save a lady.

Asked whether he was scared, Kamal who has no formal training in swimming, said that he wasn’t. His mother, Jitumoni Das, said she owes her life to Kamal and added that she knew he would be able to save himself since he swims in the Brahmaputra to practise twice a week.

However, the 11-year old has one regret. “I pulled my mother and aunt out of the water when I saw a woman in a burqa with a child in her arms, struggling to stay afloat. I jumped into the water and managed to pull both to a concrete slab of the reservoir. Unfortunately, the child slipped into the water and was swept away. The woman jumped in to save her baby and was swept away as well. It all happened too soon before I could do anything,” he told TOI

A total of three persons were drowned and 11 others are still missing. Around 10 persons were rescued while 12 others managed to swim ashore. According to reports, the boat had 36 passengers and was carrying 18 motorcycles illegally. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has directed a high-level inquiry into the entire incident.