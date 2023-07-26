scorecardresearch
Gurugram: Woman raped by man she met on dating app 

An FIR was registered against the accused and his friends under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code at Sector 50 police station.

A woman was allegedly raped by a man she met on a dating app and his friend in Sector 50, Gurugram, the police said. 

According to the complaint filed by the victim, she met the accused through a dating app who later invited her to the hotel on June 29, police said.

When she reached the hotel, the two men offered her food and she lost consciousness after having it, she told the police, reported PTI.

“Taking advantage of this, they raped me and also made a video of the act. When I protested after regaining consciousness, the accused threatened to make her video viral. Somehow I returned home but now reached the police,” she said in her complaint.

An FIR was registered against the accused and his friends under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code at Sector 50 police station, SHO Praveen Malik said, adding that a probe is underway.

(With PTI Inputs)

