Gurugram: Woman locks self, 10-year-old son for three years fearing COVID-19; rescued

Threatened by the risk of contracting COVID-19 since 2020, a woman locked herself and her 10-year-old son for three years in their rented house in Gurugram’s Chakkarpur area. The matter came to light on February 13 when her husband approached police regarding the matter, reported PTI.

Munmum Majhi, 33, was brought out of their confinement by officials of the Health department and the Child Welfare Department after they broke open the main door of the house, police said.

The mother and the son were taken to a civil hospital. Dr Virender Yadav, Civil Surgeon, Gurugram, said that the woman was suffering from mental health issues, and both of them were referred to PGI in Rohtak where they are admitted to psychiatric ward for treatment.

Munmun’s husband Sujan Majhi, who works as an engineer with a private company had approached assistant sub-inspector Praveen Kumar deployed at Chakkarpur police post.

Police said during their three years of self-imposed confinement, the woman had not allowed even her husband inside the house after he stepped out to go to office when restrictions eased after the first lockdown in 2020.

He stayed with his friends and family for some days, and thereafter took a rented space for himself in the same locality, and used to stay in touch with them through video calls.

Sujan would pay the monthly rent, clear electricity bills, deposit his son’s school fees, deposit his son’s school fees, buy groceries and vegetables and even leave the bags of ration outside the main door.

The ASI said that when Sujan approached him, he doubted his claims, but when he made them talk to the ASI over video call, he intervened.

The cop said that the house had accumulated a lot of garbage and filth, while adding that she didn’t even use cooking gas and storage water during these years fearing COVID-19. They had not even seen the sun since the news of coronavirus started coming in, the ASI said.

Meanwhile, Sujan believes that now that his son and wife are getting treatment, their lives will get back on track soon.