Gurugram woman fires at autorickshaw driver over parking, arrested along with husband

A woman allegedly fired at an autorickshaw driver in Gurugram after a quarrel over parking. (Source: Video grab)

A woman allegedly fired at an autorickshaw driver in Gurugram after a quarrel over parking. The 34-year-old woman identified as Sapna along with her husband, Bhure got embroiled in an argument with the autorickshaw driver over roadside parking. The incident which happened on Wednesday took place at the Bhawani Enclave area, sector 9. The argument started over parking space heated and resulted in Sapna firing from a country-made pistol.

The auto rickshaw driver identified as Sunil (23) had parked his auto on the roadside of a narrow lane to answer a call when Sapna asked him to move the vehicle. The driver alleged that Sapna also slapped him. “Sapna was so aggressive that she pulled out a pistol and put it on my forehead. I managed to move at the right time when she fired,” he added. The driver, however, moved in the nick of time and was unharmed.

Locals and bystanders recorded the incident on their mobile phones which was later reported to the police.

The couple was arrested from the spot. There was also a third person to whom the pistol belonged but fled from the scene and is absconding. a search is on to nab him. “Sunil, an auto driver had parked his vehicle on the roadside. Sapna asked him to take the vehicle away from the road, following which Sunil placed the vehicle on the edge of the road. Then both were involved in a quarrel,” ACP Rajiv Kumar said.

