Gurugram: Two dead, woman pilot critically injured in underpass collision

Express Photo by Manoj Kumar

Two men lost their lives while a woman pilot was critically injured after their car collided with a SUV coming from the wrong direction. The incident happened at the Golf Course road underpass of the city. According to police, the head-on collision took place at around 5.30 am on Sunday.

The Indian Express reported the two deceased were identified as Vinod Kumar Yadav, who was driving Swift Dzire car and the airline security guard, Kishore Kumar Vishwas. The woman, Suvarna Sripalli Gayatri, is reportedly working as a pilot with a private airline. She was sitting at the rear which possibly saved her life. According to police, the air bags of the car were open but the impact was so high that the driver and the guard could not do anything.

The Times of India reported the accident took place when the pilot was on her way in the cab from sector 61 to reach her office at the Delhi’s Indira Gandhi Airport. According to police, both died on the spot and Gayatri was taken to Medanta hospital and her condition is said to be critical.

Police have identified the accused as Pradeep Kumar and he is absconding with police saying that a search is underway to nab him. His SUV carries a VIP number and has a fake Member of Parliament sticker. A case has been registered against him at the DLF phase 1 police station.

Cases of rash and wrong side driving have been a problem for law enforcement agencies. According to the data available on Haryana transport department’s website, the penalty for driving on the wrong direction is Rs. 100 for the first time and Rs. 300 for subsequent offences, while dangerous/abetment driving is fined Rs.1000 for the first time and Rs.1000 subsequently.