Gurugram sisters chosen as ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ brand ambassadors

Both the sisters thanked the administration for selecting them for the cause.

Written by PTI
Beti Bachao Beti Padhao
International chess player woman FIDE master — a high ranking chess title — Tanishka Kotia and her sister Riddhika Kotia have been announced as brand ambassadors from Gurugram for the centre’s ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ scheme.

Tanishka is a student of SRCC, while her sister studies in Suncity School.

Ajit Kotia, the father of both, said it was a proud moment for family.

“They have made our dreams true and are a true example of the fact that girls are as accomplished as boys and need equal opportunities,” their mother Nidhi Kotia told PTI.

Haryana State Chess Association Secretary Naresh Sharma congratulated both the sisters and wished them a bright future.

They said they will always be at the forefront of education, chess, as well as for doing work related to uplifting of the society.

