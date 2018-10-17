Gurugram shooting: SIT says instant provocation reason behind murder of judge’s wife

Mahipal was also upset due to frequent fights with his wife which was confirmed by his neighbours in police lines, the police told PTI. (File Photo)

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has termed instant provocation as the motive behind the murder of Additional Sessions Judge Krishan Kant’s wife Ritu (45) in Gurugram.

The SIT is probing the firing incident from all angles in which the wife of the judge was allegedly shot at in a crowded market area in Gurgaon by the judge’s personal security officer (PSO), Mahipal. She succumbed to her injuries while their 18-year-old son has been declared “brain dead” and is under treatment at a private hospital. It would be a miracle if he is saved, the regional medical officer of Gurgaon Civil Hospital Pawan Choudhary had told the news agency PTI.

SIT head DCP Sulochana Gajraj, while talking to TOI, blamed the short-tempered nature of the PSO for the incident.

The SIT, in its probe, also found that when the judge’s son and wife returned from the market, they could not locate the whereabouts of the PSO as he was not present near the vehicle. They tried to trace him first and then they called him.

When the PSO reached the crime spot, he was questioned for his absence and Dhruv asked him to hand over the vehicle’s key. Annoyed over this, the PSO began to beat Dhruv and when his mother (Ritu) intervened, the PSO took out his service revolver to shoot her and Dhruv. The PSO didn’t stop there. He made a failed attempt to destroy the evidence as he dragged injured Dhruv to push him into the car but later fled the spot with the vehicle, SIT head Gajraj told TOI.

After committing the crime, he made few calls, the SIT further said. The PSO made a call to the judge, his wife and cousin brother and informed them about the incident, TOI reported.

The SIT ruled out any likelihood of conversion and religious association of the PSO with the crime and said the PSO has not changed his religion as per police records.

What kind of people he is associated with has no connection with the case, Kuhar told TOI.

Mahipal was also upset due to frequent fights with his wife which was confirmed by his neighbours in police lines, the police told PTI.