Gurugram shooting: Judge’s son dies days after shot by personal security guard

Dhruv, the eighteen-year-old boy who was shot by his father’s personal security officer, succumbed to his injuries on Monday night at a leading Gurugram hospital. According to a report in The Indian Express, police said Dhruv was in the ICU since the incident and he breathed his last around 3 am last night.

“His body has been sent for postmortem,” Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurugram police, said.

Dhruv was the son of additional district and sessions judge Krishan Kant Sharma. Dhruv and his mother Ritu (38) were shot at by Sharma’s security guard on October 13 in Arcadia market of Sector 49. While Ritu died hours after being shot, Dhruv was admitted to Medanta hospital.

The official who had opened fire on them with his service revolver was identified as Mahipal Singh (32), a constable of Haryana Police. According to police, while Ritu was shot twice – one in her shoulder and another in her abdomen, Dhruv was shot three times – one in shoulder and twice in head.

A spokesperson of Medanta confirmed that Dhruv passed way last night, adding that he remained critical right from the beginning and never regained consciousness.

“His survival was unlikely considering the amount of brain damage. The family has donated his heart, liver, and kidney,” the spokesperson added.

After committing the crime, Mahipal had escaped from the crime scene. However, he was arrested within two hours from Gwal Pahari on Gurgaon-Faridabad road. During interrogation, according to police, Mahipal said that he opened fire on Ritu and Dhruv because they had rebuked him for being untraceable when they returned to the car after shopping. Mahipal is currently lodged in Bhondsi jail.