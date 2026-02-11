Two employees working with private firms in Gurugram and Sohna were found dead in separate incidents on Tuesday, with police suspecting suicide in both cases. The incidents have triggered investigations, with authorities examining personal and professional angles to determine the circumstances leading to the deaths.

Manager found dead outside office building in Sector 49

In the first incident, a 34-year-old manager allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the eighth floor of his office building in Sector 49, near Spaze IT Park, police said. The deceased was identified as Varun Shankar, a native of Bengaluru, who worked as a manager in a private company located in the same building.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 4:00 am on Tuesday when Shankar allegedly jumped from the balcony of the office building. He died on the spot. No suicide note was recovered from the scene.

A police team from Sector 50 police station reached the location after receiving information and shifted the body to the mortuary. Shankar’s family has been informed, and police have begun questioning his colleagues. Officials are also examining his mobile phone records as part of the investigation.

“We are examining the footage from the CCTV cameras installed in the office of the deceased. The postmortem will be conducted only after the family members arrive in Gurugram. Further action will be taken based on the facts that emerge in the case,” Inspector Sukhbir, Station House Officer, Sector 50 police station told PTI.

Woman employee found hanging at Sohna flat

In a separate incident, a 26-year-old woman working with a private firm was allegedly found dead at her residence in GLS Society on Damdama Road in Sohna. Police said her body was found hanging from a ceiling fan inside her flat.

The woman was identified as Kiran, a resident of Dabua Colony in Faridabad. She was employed with a foreign firm operating from the Rozka Meo Industrial Area and was living in Tower 4 of GLS Society with her brother Akash, who also works at a private company.

Police said the siblings had attended a wedding on Sunday and returned home later that night. Kiran reportedly went to sleep in her room. On Monday morning, around 8:00 am, Akash opened the door and found her hanging with a dupatta. He immediately alerted the police.

No suicide note was found at the spot, officials said. The body has been kept in the mortuary, and a postmortem will be conducted after the arrival of the deceased’s mother.

“We kept the body in the mortuary and a postmortem will be conducted only after the deceased’s mother arrives. Family members, co-workers, and nearby residents are being questioned to determine the cause of the suicide,” Assistant Sub-Inspector Sandeep Kumar, the investigating officer, told told PTI.

Police said further action in both cases will depend on the findings of the postmortem reports and ongoing inquiries.

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know is in distress or struggling with mental health, please seek help immediately.