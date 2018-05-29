Gurugram Shocker! Man found hanging from underpass on Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway

In a shocker from Delhi NCR region, an unidentified man was found hanging from an underpass on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway near Rajiv Chowk on Monday.

In a shocker from Delhi NCR region, an unidentified man was found hanging from an underpass on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway near Rajiv Chowk on Monday. The underpass where the body was found was almost complete but currently not operational. The deceased seems to have committed suicide, however, police said that no suicide note has been found. Police are waiting for the postmortem report.

As per a TOI report, believed to be aged between 30 and 35 years, was found hanging from an iron pillar inside non-motorised track underpass at Gurugram’s Rajiv Chowk early on Monday morning.

After cyclists and pedestrians alerted about the incident, the police team reached the spot. Cops are trying to find out the deceased’s identity. Reports say that the police suspects him to be a labourer. SHO of Civil Lines police station Narendra Khatana was quoted as saying by TOI that no identification document was found on the body, but added that prima facie it looked like a case of suicide.

The police had earlier detained a drunken man who was found sleeping on the pedestrian track of the underpass, but he was later released. The man, a security guard, was detained as he was found sleeping near the spot. He claimed that he decided to sleep at the underpass as he was very drunk while returning with his friend on a bike. Police have recorded the statements of the drunken man, his wife and his friend who was with him on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, sources say that statements of people who found the body hanging in the underpass have raised doubts on the suicide angle. The body is said to have injury marks on hands and legs and was bleeding. Police claim that the victim’s body was touching the floor of the underpass. An eyewitness was quoted as saying that height of the iron pillar from which body was found hanging was not enough for a person to hang self.