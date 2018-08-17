Gurugram Shocker! 50-year old NRI businessman dies after being beaten for asking directions

the businessman suffered a cardiac arrest and died after he was roughed up by a private guard and the owner of a bungalow. (Representational photo: IE)

A 50-year old Non-Resident Indian (NRI) was beaten to death in Gurugram on Wednesday evening. The incident happened in DLF Phase-2 area of the Millennium city. Reportedly, the businessman suffered a cardiac arrest and died after he was roughed up by a private guard and the owner of a bungalow.

According to several media reports, the NRI, Somou Balaya, was allegedly slapped and punched during an altercation with the guard over Balaya asking for directions when he was taking a walk in the township’s P block. The bungalow owner, Manik Khosla, also got involved and the two then thrashed Balaya, who collapsed at the spot. According to the police, he was spotted in an unconscious condition by the local people, who took him to the hospital. However, doctors declared him brought dead.

On the basis of information gathered from the CCTV footage, police arrested the duo involved in the assault. According to the police, Balaya was attacked at around 4.50 pm when he had gone to drop his 15-year old son for swimming classes. After the drop, he went to hang around the area till the time his son’s classes get over. When he was on the P3, he came across the guard outside the bungalow. There, Balaya asked for directions, and believed that he had misguided him and confronted him on the issue. This led to heated exchange which the owner Khosla heard and came out and the duo eventually assaulted Balaya.

According to TOI, no external injuries were found by the doctors who conducted the autopsy of the victim and found cardiac arrest to be the cause of the death.

Balaya had moved to the US 25 years ago and owned an IT company in Texas. He was in India along with his wife and son since June 18 and were staying in their own bungalow in DLF Phase 1. The family was scheduled to leave the country on Saturday.