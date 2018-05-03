Gurugram shame! Woman labourer waiting for bus gangraped by five, case filed

Gurugram shame, Gurgaon gangrape, Gurgaon rape, Gurgaon Police, Crime against women

A woman labourer in Gurugram was allegedly gangraped by a group of five persons on Tuesday night. The incident was reported on Wednesday when the lady filed a police complaint. Police today confirmed that the case was registered on Wednesday but no arrests have been made so far.

Police said that among the accused, one is an auto-rickshaw driver. The incident took place near Sohna bus stand where the lady was waiting to board a bus for Aligarh. Police said that it was here the driver stopped his vehicle and approached her.

In her complaint, the victim said that the driver told her that she was waiting at the wrong bus stand. He said that the bus will leave from Gurugram. He managed to earn her confidence and offered her a ride in his vehicle, promising to drop her at the exact location from where the bus will begin journey.

Gurgaon Police PRO Ravinder Kumar said after the lady boarded his auto-rickshaw. But the man drove her to an isolated place where he was joined by four more persons. Kumar said that the road where the driver was joined by his accomplices leads to Raisina.

The five men then allegedly committed the crime and fled, Kumar said. The woman said that she was left stranded at the site of the crime. She returned home and then filed a complaint with Bhondsi police station.

Bhondsi police station SHO Umesh Kumar said that a case has been filed under various sections of IPC and efforts are underway to identify the culprits. He added that the victim has undergone a medical test and the report is awaited.

There has been a rise in cases of crime against women in recent times across the country. According to National Crimes Record Bureau (NCRB), a total of 38,947 cases of crime against women were filed in 2016, of which 11 per cent accounted for rape.