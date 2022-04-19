Gurugram: Run over by his own school bus while getting off, four-year-old dies

A four-year-old kindergarten student died on Monday after he was run over by his own school bus while getting off it near his house in Shikohpur area of Gurugram. The deceased child, identified as Sidharth, was a student of LKG in a private pre-school in Kherki Daula. According to the police, the incident took place at around 1:30 pm when was dropping off school children.

The boy was debarring the minibus new his house when the driver allegedly drove the vehicle away. This threw the boy off balance and he fell on the street, coming under the rear wheel as the bus kept moving while the driver not paying attention, police said.

The deceased’s father, Gulshan Singh, who has a freelance photography business, said his family members heard a loud shriek and quickly rushed out of their house to check.

“It appears that he came under the tyres of the bus. He suffered several injuries — on his stomach, arms and legs. We rushed him to a private hospital in Civil Lines around 2 pm, but he did not get proper treatment there and a lot of crucial time was lost. He was talking to me at the time and mentioned that he wanted to go home. An ambulance arrived two hours late to take him to another hospital and he succumbed to injuries,” Singh was quoted by The Indian Express as saying.

After the incident, the driver apparently continued along the route and dropped off all 14 other kids at their respective houses before fleeing in the same vehicle.

Rajender Singh, station house officer, Kherki Daula police station, said, “The boy travelled daily to school in the minibus. A probe has found that around 1.30 pm, after he got off the bus, the driver drove the vehicle away, and the boy came under it. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died around 5 pm. The family has filed a police complaint alleging negligence on part of school management and bus driver. We are registering an FIR under relevant IPC sections.”