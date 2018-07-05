Gurugram registers 9 cybercrime cases everyday this year, says police

More than nine people here have been the victim of cyber frauds everyday in last six months cybercrime complaints ( Representative photo)

More than nine people here have been the victim of cyber frauds everyday in last six months with registration of 1,750 cybercrime complaints, maximum of which belong to online banking, collated police data revealed on Thursday. Of these, 253 were related to criminal activities through social networking sites like Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Twitter while three were of website hacking, the data compiled between January 1 and June 30 revealed. “A number of 998 complaints were related to online banking fraud and the remaining were linked to lottery fraud and fake websites,” it said.

The data showed that at least 180 complaints were related to Facebook, 32 lottery, 19 fake websites, 16 WhatsApp and six linked to Twitter.

Taking cognisance of the steep hike in cybercrimes in the city, Gurugram Police spokesperson Subhash Boken told IANS a separate cyber police station has been dealing with these cases with an strength of 60 cyber sleuths.

Headed by its Chief Anand Yadav, the cyber crime cell has three Inspectors, four B.Tech graduate officers and others.