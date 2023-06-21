scorecardresearch
Gurugram rains: Roads inundated, water-logging in several areas as rains lash Delhi-NCR

Delhi-NCR rains: Areas like Sector 51, Sector 45, Sector 46, and DLF Cyber City were heavily affected, leading to commuters facing long delays and stranded vehicles.

Written by Aastha Monga
Vehicles make their way through a waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway after heavy rains, in Gurugram.( PTI Photo)

Gurugram, along with several other parts of Delhi-NCR, experienced a deluge of heavy rainfall on Wednesday, leading to widespread waterlogging and severe traffic disruptions. The downpour began in the morning and continued throughout the day, inundating various areas and causing significant inconvenience to residents and commuters.

Among the affected regions, Gurugram’s Sector 51 received the highest rainfall, recording a staggering 100 mm. Other areas heavily impacted by the rain include Sector 45, Sector 46, and DLF Cyber City.

The waterlogging resulted in extensive traffic congestion on major thoroughfares such as the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway, Golf Course Road, and Sohna Road. Commuters endured prolonged delays, and numerous vehicles found themselves stranded in the flooded areas, exacerbating the situation.

The Gurugram Traffic Police deployed additional personnel to manage the chaotic traffic conditions. Barricades were strategically employed to divert vehicles away from waterlogged zones, although the situation remained challenging.

Businesses in Gurugram also suffered the consequences of the heavy rainfall, as several shops and restaurants were compelled to close their doors due to flooding.

In response, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) mobilized its staff to address the prevalent waterlogging. However, progress has been hindered by the persistent and intense rainfall.

The MCG has issued an advisory to residents, urging caution while driving in the rain and advising people to limit unnecessary outdoor activities, the Times Now News reported.

Weather forecasts indicate that rainfall is likely to persist in Gurugram and other parts of Delhi-NCR over the next few days.

First published on: 21-06-2023 at 15:45 IST

