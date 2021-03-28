  • MORE MARKET STATS

Gurugram: Part of under-construction elevated road on Dwarka expressway collapses, 2 personnel suspended

By: |
Updated: Mar 28, 2021 10:20 PM

The Gurgaon Police said the incident occurred around 7.30 am and three labourers sustained injuries. They were discharged from a hospital after treatment, officials said.

Gurugram: Part of under-construction elevated road on Dwarka expressway collapses, 2 personnel suspendedA portion of an underconstruction flyover over Dwarka Expressway collapses near Daultabad Chowk, in Gurugram. (PTI Photo)

A portion of an under-construction elevated road on the Dwarka Expressway collapsed here on Sunday morning injuring three workers, following which two personnel of the contractor and supervision consultant were suspended by NHAI, officials said.

A team of officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), including the regional officer and the project director, visited the site.

When contacted, NHAI Member (Projects) Manoj Kumar said, “On first impression, it seems to be a case of mechanical failure. It is being investigated.”

The NHAI said it has suspended key personnel of developer Larsen & Toubro and supervision consultant AECOM following the incident.

The personnel were suspended pending the outcome of investigation by an expert committee being constituted to probe the incident, it said.

“The authority has viewed the incident seriously and pending the outcome of the investigation by the committee, the key personnel of the Contractor M/s L&T and Supervision Consultant M/s AECOM have been suspended as per standard operating procedure of NHAI,” the NHAI said in a statement.

The site is being secured with necessary precautions taken to prevent any further damage, the statement said.

It said, “An unfortunate incident happened in Gurgaon wherein under-erection span and adjoining span (between pier number 107-108 and pier number 108-109) of the under-construction flyover of package-III Dwarka Expressway collapsed during the early hours of 28.03.2021 around 7:30 am.”

Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari had earlier this month visited the expressway to inspect progress of the 30-kilometre project which is being built at the cost of Rs 10,000 crore.

The expressway connects Dwarka in Delhi to Gurgaon in Haryana. The Dwarka Expressway being constructed under the Bharatmala Project.

Being built in four packages, the total length of the expressway is 29 kilometres out of which 18.9-kilometre length falls in Haryana while the remaining 10.1-kilometre is in Delhi. It starts from Shiv-Murti on National Highway-8 and ends near Kherki Daula Toll Plaza.

