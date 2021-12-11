Gurugram: Offering namaz in open spaces will not be tolerated, says Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Khattar said that confrontation should be avoided by offering namaz in open spaces and the government won't allow confrontation to build between two sides.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said that it won’t tolerate namaz being offered in open space. Khattar also said that he has asked the deputy police commissioner to find an amicable solution to the issue. The chief minister also said that a suitable land can be made available to the Muslims for offering namaz.

“We have told the police and deputy commissioner that this issue needs to be resolved. If someone offers namaz or does prayer at his own place, then we have no issue with that. The religious places are built only for this purpose only. Such things should not take place in the open. The practice of offering namaz here (Gurgaon) in open spaces will not be tolerated. But an amicable solution will be found after mutual discussion. Even they (Muslims) said that they have many lands where permission can be given like their own land or waqf’s land, that can be made available to them or they should read namaz at their homes. This clash should not happen due to namaz in public space,” said Khattar.

Haryana CM’s remark came after several Hindu outfits objecting to Friday prayers being offered in open spaces in Gurgaon. Khattar also said the district administration’s prior decision to reserve some spots for holding prayers in open spaces has been withdrawn.

#WATCH | I've told Police to resolve this issue… There is no problem in people offering namaz or puja at the designated places…But the act of offering namaz in open spaces will not be tolerated…Issue to be resolved amicably: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (10.12) pic.twitter.com/7I2kmHG63i — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2021

“Everyone should get the facility (to offer prayers), but nobody should infringe on others’ rights. It will not be allowed,” Khattar said.

Khattar said that confrontation should be avoided by offering namaz in open spaces and the government won’t allow confrontation to build between two sides.

Over the past few months, members of some Hindu outfits have been gathering at sites where the Muslim community offers ‘namaz’ in open space, and raising “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Jai Shri Ram” slogans. Three years ago, the district administration had designated 37 sites in Gurgaon city for Muslims to offer Friday namaz after which there were protests by some Hindu groups.