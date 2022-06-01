Gurugram multi-crore heist case: Haryana IPS officer suspended for covering up robbery to undergo lie-detector test in Gujarat

A Gurugam court on Tuesday ordered a lie-detector test on former DCP Dheeraj Kumar Setia, who was suspended in December, over a multi-crore robbery case in the district last year. The lie-detector test will be conducted at the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar, the court said while directing the Haryana Special Task Force to comply with Supreme Court guidelines while conducting the polygraph test.

The court took note of the prosecution’s submission that a polygraph test couldn’t be conducted on Setia at Maduban’s forensic lab as the reporting officer was on medical leave. Hence, the court ordered the test to be conducted from the list provided by the prosecution. The prosecution had requested for the polygraph test to be conducted in the forensic scientific laboratories at Gandhi Nagar, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Navi Mumbai.

IPS Setia was involved in a theft case that involved a gangster, an Assistant Sub-Inspector, and two doctors. The multi-crore robbery at a residential society in Gurugram first came to light on August 21, 2021 when an employee spotted cash missing from the office. According to the police investigation, at least Rs 30 crore was stolen from the office/flat of Alpha G Corp Management Services Pvt Ltd in Sector 84. As many as 15 were held, including gangster Vikas Lagarpuria, after a brief exchange of fire between the cops and two other gang members at the Delhi-Gurgaon border on September 30. Close to Rs 6 crore worth foreign currency and gold have been recovered so far.

Main accused in the case, Suchender Jain Nawal, had stated that Setia, who was the then DCP in Gurgaon, had helped cover the case in exchange of 3 kg gold bricks, 1,35,000 US dollars and Rs 62, 000 (total value of Rs 2.5 crore). Subsequently, Setia was suspended on December 10, 2021 after the Prevention of Corruption Act was invoked.