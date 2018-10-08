Gurugram: Mother of 4-year-old suffocates to death after fire breaks out at nine-storeyed building

Gurugram: Mother of 4-year-old dies from suffocation after fire breaks out in nine-storeyed building (Representational image)

In an unfortunate incident, a woman died due to suffocation after a fire broke out at a condominium in Haryana’s Gurugram. The woman is a mother of a 4-year-old boy. The tragedy occurred on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday at tower B6 of Tulip Orange situated in Sector 70. According to the officials, following the report about the mishap at 2:28 am, they rushed four fire engines to the site – two each from Sector 29 and Sector 37 fire depos.

Speaking to The Indian Express, IS Kashyap, FSO (Fire Services Officer) said, “The fire seems to have been caused by a short circuit. The fire broke out at the electrical metre of the building on the ground floor and spread through the electrical shaft.”

The official further added, “Although the fire remained restricted to the shaft, the smoke seeped out into the fire escape staircase area,” reports IE. It took almost an hour for the fire department to douse the flame.

There are 40 flats in the nine-storeyed building. While residents of the 39 flats waited for the firefighters to arrive on the scene and remained inside the flats, the woman, living on the fifth floor, had tried to escape along with her husband and daughter.

“In the dark, the husband and daughter went downstairs while the woman moved towards the terrace which was locked,” said Vikas Ranjan, ex RWA president of Tulip Orange, reports IE. The firefighters found the woman lying outside the terrace when they arrived on the site.

The police have sent the body for postmortem after filing FIR (First Information Report) at Badshahpur police station. “The building had the required no objection certificate and permissions, as well as firefighting equipment. In fact, we used their hose to douse the flames,” Kashyap told IE.