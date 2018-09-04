Gurugram land grab case: No wrongdoing during Congress regime, FIR result of BJP’s frustration, says Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Former Haryana CM and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda today accused the BJP of indulging in political vendetta against the opponents. Referring to the registration of an FIR against him and Robert Vadra who is son-in-law of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Hooda said that the BJP government has no evidence against the erstwhile Congress government and noted that the FIR was filed on the basis of a complaint received by a private person.

He said that had the government found any substance during investigation, they would have filed a case.

“Complaint was by a private person. If there is FIR against you, it doesn’t make you accused. Had there been any substance in it, the government would have filed an FIR,” the 70-year-old Congress leader said.

He added that the BJP government is restoring to ‘diversionary tactic’ to hide its failures ahead of the elections.

“They are doing this to distract people from their failures,” he opined.

Claiming no scam took place during his stint as the CM of Haryana between 2004 and 2014, Hooda said, “It is being done due to political malice. There was no wrongdoing during our regime. Had this been the case, we wouldn’t have been spared so far.”

“It is the result of government’s frustration,” he said.

Hooda was reacting to the registration of an FIR against him and Vadra on Saturday at Khedki Daula police station in Gurugram in connection with an alleged land grabbing case. The two were among others who were booked by the police after receiving a written complaint by Surender Sharma, a native of Rathivas village in Nuh district, who alleged that the accused conspired with influential builders, ministers and top government officers to commit a scam worth Rs 5,000 crore.