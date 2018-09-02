Gurugram land grab case: Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Hooda alleges political vendetta by BJP government

Hooda who had served as the CM Haryana between 2005 and 2014, said that government is doing these things out of frustration and just to hide its failures. (PTI/IE)

A day after Haryana Police booked Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra, Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda and others in connection with a land deal case in Gurugram, former Haryana CM has accused the ruling BJP of indulging in political vendetta. Speaking to news agency ANI, Hooda who had served as the CM Haryana between 2005 and 2014, said that government is doing these things out of frustration and just to hide its failures. He claimed that nothing wrong was done by the Congress government while finalising the deals.

“It is because of a political vendetta, a private complaint has been filed instead the government should have filed an FIR,” Hooda said. “No wrongdoing took place during my tenure. This is a failed government, they are getting these things done to hide their failures. It is a complaint orchestrated by the BJP. When they could not find anything against me in four years, they did this as a result of their frustration.”

While mentioning Dhingra commission which was constituted in 2015, Hooda said, “The report is also not public. Government has no faith in law machinery. Elections are near and they have no issues to raise. While chairs at their public meeting are empty, lakhs of people attend our public meetings.”

The state police had on Saturday booked Vadra, Hooda, DLF and Onkareshwar Properties on charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating fraud, forgery and under Prevention of Corruption Act. The case was filed against these people on a complaint lodged by Surender Sharma, a native of Rathivas village in Nuh district of the state. Sharma in his complaint alleged that the accused conspired with influential builders, ministers and top government officers who misused their positions and committed a scam worth Rs 5,000 crore, a report in The Indian Express said.

Sharma also alleged that Vadra’s company Skylight Hospitality, which was launched in 2007 with a capital of Rs 1 lakh, had within a year managed to purchase the 3.5 acres of land from the Onkareshwar properties for a sale deed value of Rs 7.54 crore. The FIR which was registered at the Khedki Daula police station, also says that Vadra later obtained permission from the Haryana government to develop a commercial colony, and then sold the license as well as land to DLF for Rs 58 crore.

The FIR concerns the 3.5 acres of land in Shikohpur area of Gurugram. It is the same land on which the then DG, Consolidation of Land Holdings, Ashok Khemka had raised a red flag in 2012.

Meanwhile, the Dhingra commission that was constituted 2015 to examine the deals involving Vadra during the Congress government, had submitted its report to the state government in August 2016, but it has not been made public yet because a case challenging the validity of the Commission is pending in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.