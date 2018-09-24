Gurugram: How ‘fake’ Telangana judge made crores defrauding people on pretext of jobs

Police in Gurugram today claimed to have arrested a ‘fake judge’ who had duped many people on the pretext of providing them jobs. According to news agency ANI, the arrested man has been identified as Kedarnath Sagar. Police said that Sagar is a native of Hyderabad.

Sagar was taken into custody from a residential society in Gurugram. Police said that he has so far duped over 30 people on the pretext of providing them jobs. Police said that Sagar used to introduce himself as a judge of a Telangana court.

Police said that a case has been filed against Sagar and they are interrogating him to establish further links and ascertain his modus operandi. Police said that they suspect a more people to be involved in the crime.

According to police, a forgery complaint was received against Sagar. Based on the complaint, police launched an operation leading to his arrest from Gurugram.

Police said that the accused has confessed to the crime and revealed that he has made crores by duping at least 30 people in Delhi-NCR. According to police, Sagar used to charge Rs 4 to 5 lakh from every individual.