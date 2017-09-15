Unitech MD Sanjay Chandra again denied bail by SC

The Supreme court today again refused to grant bail to Unitech MD Sanjay Chandra. (IE)

The Supreme court today again refused to grant bail to Unitech MD Sanjay Chandra. While hearing a case on flat possession and refund, the apex court also directed the real estate firm to submit a list of homebuyers who had got refund and those who haven’t, according to ANI. The top court will hear the case again on September 21.

Earlier on September 8, the court assured hassled homebuyers, who had booked flats in Unitech group projects, of refund of their investment or delivery of homes. SC also cautioned the firm’s promoters that they will not get bail till the customers’ grievances are redressed. The apex court had, earlier on September 8, refused to grant interim bail to jailed Unitech promoters Sanjay Chandra and Ajay Chandra till September 15 in a case of alleged forgery lodged by home buyers of its Gurugram-based housing project, as per PTI.

A Delhi court at Saket also allowed the police to interrogate them for the next seven days in connection with three FIRs alleging that they had cheated home buyers of their hard-earned money in its projects at Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh. The development in the trial court happened hours after the apex court refused interim bail to them in another case, the report said.

“Whoever (investors) wants their money back will get their money back and those who want flats will get their flats,” a bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra had said. Advocate Abhimanyu Bhandari, appearing for the promoters, said he can pay back money to each investor before the court but for that, he needed to work from his office and raise funds. He sought interim bail for the Chandras and said the investors woes can only be solved if he is allowed to come out of jail, PTI reported.