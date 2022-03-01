Gurugram: Hand grenades found in unoccupied house, bomb disposal squad at spot

The Gurugram police have cordoned off the area while directing the nearby residents to vacate their homes.

The Gurugram Police has deployed its bomb disposal squad at an unoccupied house in Sector 31 after it received information about the presence of ammunition there. DCP Gurgaon East Virender Vij said that the police received information about the ammunition around 9.30 am today and the bomb disposal squad along with several police teams were sent to the spot.

He said that the bomb disposal squad is following protocol and the police are checking the status of the owner of the house with HUDA officials. According to a report in The Indian Express, two hand grenades were found in the house of which one was diffused in a controlled explosion by the bomb squad.

The Gurugram police have cordoned off the area while directing the nearby residents to vacate their homes. Traffic has also been diverted from the road leading to the house.

Senior police officers, including DCP (East), Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Rajiv Deswal, officials from the Crime Branch and Sector 40 police station are at the spot.

More details are awaited.