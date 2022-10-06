Gurugram: Group of men attack three police personnel, FIR registered

Three police personnel were injured after a group of four men attacked them in a private hospital in Gurugram, officials said on Wednesday. A PTI report quoted sources that said the accused had reached the hospital to take some medicines but refused to pay for them. Following this, a fight broke out between them and the police were called.

According to the police the incident took place around 11 pm on Tuesday after the four men had created a ruckus at Jeevan Hospital in Rithoj village, the report further stated. After getting information, three police officers of ERV 235 reached the spot and questioned the four, who got furious. They first tried to run over the cops with their car and then thrashed them and fled away in their vehicle, they said. The injured police officers have been identified as head constable Anil Kumar and constables Mohit and Deepak who were posted at ERV 235. All three were admitted to Medanta hospital late at night and the condition of head constable Anil Kumar is reportedly critical, said police.

“The two out of four accused have been identified as Sandeep and Manish, residents of Rithoj village. All the accused are on the run from their homes and we are conducting raids to catch them. They will be arrested soon,” said sub-inspector Mukesh Kumar, additional SHO of Bhondsi police station, PTI reported.

The PTI report further said that following the complaint of a police official, an FIR has been registered against four accused under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public function), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant), 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC at Bhondsi police station.