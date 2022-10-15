Gurugram: Fire breaks out in auto parts manufacturing unit in Bilaspur Industrial area, no casualties

Fire broke out in an auto parts manufacturing unit in Gurugram during the early hours of Saturday, PTI reported, citing a fire official. The incident took place at Binola village at the Bilaspur Industrial area in Gurugram, Haryana.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot, where fire broke at around 4:30 AM.

The fire is now under control, a fire officer told news agency ANI, adding that no casualties were reported.

Haryana | Fire breaks out in an auto parts manufacturing company in Bilaspur Industrial area, Gurugram. Fire tenders are present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/tj0NVMv4Lz — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2022

“The fire has been brought under control. Over 12 fire tenders were engaged in the operation. We received the call about the fire at around 4.57 AM today. Some drums filled with chemicals exploded. As of now, no casualty reported,” Narendra Singh, fire officer, Gurugram said, as quoted by ANI.

Fire engines from IMT, Manesar, Sector 37, Sector 29 and Bhim Nagar stations were rushed to the industrial area, along with police team who reached the spot, as per PTI report.

The incident comes days after a fire had broken out at the Global Foyer mall in Gurugram on October 1. No casualties were reported in the incident, according to PTI.