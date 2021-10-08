Gurugram: Engineer working in Abu Dhabi, on leave to meet family, killed in hit-and-run at Rajiv Chowk underpass

Gurugram Police said the two brothers were on their way back home in Sector 47 after purchasing puja items for Navratri festivities.

A high-speed car hit a bike from behind at Rajiv Chowk underpass in New Delhi, leading to the death of the rider while another person riding pillion was injured. The deceased was identified as Shakti Singh, a 35-year-old engineer who was working in Abu Dhabi and had come to India on leave to meet his family. The one injured is his younger brother who sustained multiple injuries in the accident last night.

Shakti Singh had returned to India on September 30. His younger brother Avinash Singh is also an engineer and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

The police said that the incident took place around 9.30 pm. Abhishek Singh, Shakti’s elder brother, said that Shakti was driving the motorcycle and was an unidentified vehicle rammed into their motorcycle from behind just when they entered the underpass at Rajiv Chowk.

Abhishek said that he was informed about the incident by his brother’s wife. Gurugram police said that both brothers were rushed to the trauma centre of a private hospital near Hero Honda Chowk where doctors declared Shakti brought dead.

The police are yet to identify the vehicle or the accused. An FIR has been registered at the Civil Lines police station and the police are scanning the CCTV cameras installed nearby to identify the accused.