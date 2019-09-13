Gurugram couple stabbed to death before their 7-year-old son

The victims are natives of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh and had been staying in Gurgaon for the past six years.

Gurugram: A couple was stabbed to death at their Udyog Vihar residence in Gurugram in the National Capital Region (NCR). The incident happened late on Thursday in Dundehera. The couple — Vikram Singh and Jyoti — were in their 30s and were killed in front of their 7-year-old son, news agency IANS reported citing police officials.

According to the report, the police have arrested a man who is believed to have committed the murders. The accused has been identified as Abhinav who is said to be a friend of Vikram Singh. Giving out the details of the crime, Assistant Police Commissioner Beram Singh told the news agency that Vikram had taken Rs 1.5 lakh from Abhinav to help him get a job abroad. “However, the arrangement did not work out. They had heated arguments on Thursday, which then led to a major fight between the two. Abhinav suddenly got up and stabbed Vikram and then his wife Jyoti, who tried to intervene,” Singh said.

The report said that the neighbours after hearing the commotion rushed to the flat and saw the couple lying in a pool of blood and the frightened son standing nearby. The neighbours caught the accused red-handed. According to the police, Abhinav and Vikram had been drinking before the sudden attack.

The Hindustan Times reports that the victims are natives of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh and had been staying in Gurgaon for the past six years. A probe in the case is underway, police said.