Gurugram, known as one of India’s biggest corporate hubs, faced a major disruption on Tuesday after heavy monsoon rain brought large parts of the city to a standstill. The first major spell of rainfall this season exposed the city’s ongoing infrastructure problems, with roads flooded, vehicles stuck for hours and parts of major routes damaged.

From the Delhi-Jaipur Highway to important office corridors, thousands of commuters faced long delays as waterlogging and traffic jams affected movement across the city.

For many employees travelling to offices in Cyber City, Udyog Vihar, Golf Course Road, and other business areas, getting to work became difficult. Several commuters were stuck on roads for hours, affecting office schedules and daily routines.

Gurugram Police advises WFH for corporate employees

Following heavy rainfall and traffic disruptions across the city, Gurugram Police today issued a work-from-home advisory for corporate employees. Police said there was a high possibility of waterlogging on major roads and intersections, which could lead to further traffic congestion.

The advisory urged companies to allow employees to work from home to reduce pressure on roads, ensure commuter safety and help authorities manage the situation better.

Gurugram Police tweets, "Advisory for 'Work From Home' for corporate employees due to heavy rainfall in Gurugram. In view of the ongoing and impending heavy rainfall in Gurugram, there is a strong likelihood of waterlogging on the city's main roads and intersections, as well as… pic.twitter.com/qxVxX3AdvC — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2026

NH-48 cave-in creates massive traffic jam

The biggest disruption occurred on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway (NH-48), one of the busiest routes connecting Delhi and Gurugram. A section of the highway near Narsinghpur collapsed after heavy rainfall, forcing authorities to close two lanes.

NHAI would like to inform that a localized cave-in has occurred on a portion of NH-48 near Narsinghpur (Delhi-Jaipur Side) at a location where @OfficialGMDA was carrying out pipe culvert pushing works.

As a precautionary measure, two lanes of the highway have been immediately… pic.twitter.com/JqjQqnboqY — NHAI (@NHAI_Official) July 7, 2026

The road damage led to a huge traffic jam between Hero Honda Chowk and Kherki Daula Toll Plaza. Thousands of vehicles were stuck as commuters struggled to move through the affected stretch.

Viral videos show long traffic jams in Gurugram

Several videos circulating online showed long queues of vehicles stuck in heavy traffic jams across Gurugram during the night. The videos showed cars moving slowly, with headlights visible across long stretches of roads as commuters waited for traffic to clear.

One heavy spell of rain, and this is the situation in Delhi NCR. People on the Delhi–Gurugram route were stuck in traffic for hours in a 10-km-long jam after a section of NH-48 collapsed. Minister of Road Transport and Highways @nitin_gadkari is busy turning people’s cars and… pic.twitter.com/CwBF2WKjPy — Dr. Shama Mohamed (@drshamamohd) July 8, 2026

The viral videos highlighted the traffic problems faced by people after heavy rainfall in the city.

Waterlogging, damaged roads and slow movement on key routes added to the delays, affecting office-goers and other commuters travelling through Gurugram.

Waterlogging hits key office routes

Heavy rainfall has led to waterlogging across several important roads and intersections in Gurugram, affecting daily movement and causing difficulties for commuters.

Major affected areas included Narsinghpur on NH-48, Hero Honda Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, Iffco Chowk, Golf Course Extension Road, Vatika Chowk, Udyog Vihar, Sohna Road, Basai Road, Khandsa Road, Old Delhi Road and Pataudi Road. Several underpasses and low-lying areas also reported water accumulation.

Civil Line Road cave-in damages parked vehicles

As per PTI reports, a road cave-in was also reported on Civil Line Road, where the tyres of two parked vehicles got stuck.

The incident caused inconvenience for people in the area. The stretch had recently been excavated for sewer line work, and heavy rainfall further weakened the road, leading to the cave-in.

How does every monsoon test Gurugram’s roads and commuters?

Every monsoon season brings new challenges for commuters in Gurugram. Heavy rainfall often leads to waterlogging, traffic congestion and slow movement on several key roads, making daily travel difficult for thousands of people.

With major office hubs spread across different parts of the city, many employees depend on road connectivity to reach their workplaces. Flooded roads, traffic jams and damaged stretches increase travel time and disrupt office schedules, while cab services, buses and other transport options also face delays.