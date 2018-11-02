Gurugram civic body collects Rs 1 lakh as fine on first day of GRAP implementation

Last week, North Delhi Municipal Corporation sealed 516 factories, of which 297 factories and warehouses were dealing with rubber, chemicals or plastic.

With restrictions to check rising pollution in the form of Graded Response Action Plan kicking in from November 1, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) collected Rs 1 lakh in challans from those who did not follow the guidelines laid out in the GRAP on the first day of its implementation.

The most number of challans were collected from fines imposed on those transporting garbage/ debris without covering them. About 17 challans were made to the tune of Rs 85,000. Apart from these, a total of 12 challans to the tune of Rs 60,000 were issued to those people who did not cover construction material. Two challans to the tune of Rs 10,000 were issued to those who were found selling construction material without covering them.

The Gurugram civic body also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on six people who were found going ahead with construction work, even after a ban was imposed under GRAP. It fined three challans totalling Rs 700 for burning garbage in the open.

What is GRAP?

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) are steps taken after pollution level reaches a specified limit. Under this, the pollution emergency is declared after PM10 breaches 500 ug/m3. It came into force in Delhi and NCR lat month after pollution level crossed limit. The step was taken to ensure that tough actions are taken based on quality of air.

Under GRAP, steps like ban on garbage burning, mechanised sweeping of roads, pollution control steps at brick kilns and deployment of police so as to make sure of smooth passage of traffic at critical areas as the air quality stays in poor category.

Civic bodies have intensified measures to curb pollution in the national capital as well. Last week, North Delhi Municipal Corporation sealed 516 factories, of which 297 factories and warehouses were dealing with rubber, chemicals or plastic. It also issued 65 challans, collecting Rs 8 lakh from building owners and contractors for violating construction regulations.

On Wednesday, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation issued a total of 1,400 challans Wednesday in a drive against violators. The south civic body issued 2,701 challans for violation of norms on pollution and solid waste management regulations, collecting Rs 45 lakh last month.