Gurugram chicken shop with ‘Hindu bhai’ in name shut down after protest, tension in area

Hindu bhai chicken shop hoarding in Gurgaon

Tension has gripped the Sector 37 area of Gurugram after a hoarding put up at a chicken shop became a cause of conflict on Thursday. The hoarding at the chicken shop reads ‘Hindu bhai chicken shop’. According to a report in The Indian Express, a few people belonging to Hindu outfits gathered outside the chicken shop last evening to protest against the establishment’s name and demanded that it be removed.

They alleged that though the name of the owner printed on the hoarding was ‘Babu Lal’, the phone number displayed on the hoarding belonged to a Muslim person. They claimed that a search of the shop’s phone number on Truecaller app shows that the owner’s name is Arif.

Members of Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Kranti Dal which operates under the banner of Sanyukt Hindu Sangharsh Samiti said that this has been done deliberately to insult the Hindus. The outfit’s general secretary Rajiv Mittal claimed that the owner of the shop is a Muslim and hails from Rajasthan.

“The name written on the board was Hindu Bhai Chicken Shop, but when we looked into the matter, we found that the owner actually belongs to another religion and hails from Rajasthan. It seems the name of our religion was included in the hoarding only to insult us,” he said.

Mittal said that when they reached the shop, the shop was in operation. He said that the owner and other men working in the shop fled.

“We alerted police about this Thursday evening and the board was taken down. When we reached the spot, the shop was open, but after we confronted them about the hoarding, the owner and other men fled,” he said.

Meanwhile, police said that no case has been registered against anyone in the matter so far. Gurgaon Police PRO Subhash Boken confirmed that the hoarding has been removed following protests by Hindu outfits. The official added that police officials tried to reach out to the owner of the shop but the contact number displayed on the hoarding was turned off.

“There was some tension in the area over the hoarding, but that was defused by the police team from the Sector 10A police station, which reached the spot soon after,” the official said.

“Our probe indicates the shop has been closed for the last two months,” Boken added.

The incident comes close on the heels of Hindu Sena activists’ press conference in the city wherein they demanded all meat shops in the state be closed during Navratri celebrations.