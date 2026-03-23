App-based cab drivers in Gurugram are on strike on March 23 (today), asking for mandatory KYC verification for customers. On Saturday, many drivers gathered outside Sector 46 and spoke about incidents where they were threatened or attacked by passengers, leaving them feeling unsafe.

The strike has affected transport in parts of Gurugram. Many residents faced delays while booking cabs.

The drivers said the protest is meant to address the risks posed by fake or unverified riders who misuse the service or harm drivers during trips. The drivers are also worried about the absence of an effective grievance redressal mechanism and the limited impact of existing safety features.

Demand for customer KYC

The drivers are demanding that cab companies make KYC compulsory for customers to reduce such incidents. “While drivers have to go through strict KYC checks, passengers do not,” Hindustan Times quoted a cab driver as saying. The driver further questioned why there is no system to ensure driver safety as well, saying they also need protection from fake riders.

Cab driver murder case sparks fear

The issue has become more serious after the killing of a 25-year-old driver, Suraj Singh, in Gurugram’s Sector 37C in January 2026. He was reportedly strangled by passengers, which has increased fear among drivers and pushed them to protest for better safety measures.

No proper complaint system for drivers

Drivers also raised concerns about the lack of a proper system to report complaints. They said that even when customers misbehave, there is no clear way to report such cases or get help. Some drivers questioned where they should go with their complaints, HT reported.

Although cabs have safety features like SOS buttons for both drivers and passengers, drivers say these are not always effective. They shared instances where help did not arrive on time, leaving them at risk, the report said.

Rising costs, falling earnings

Apart from safety issues, drivers are also facing financial pressure due to falling earnings and rising costs like fuel and maintenance. They are asking for a minimum base fare under the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines 2025 to ensure stable income.